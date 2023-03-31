Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

