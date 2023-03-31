Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

