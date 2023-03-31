Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $781,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE IRM opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

