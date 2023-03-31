Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.