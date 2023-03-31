Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 1,348 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,713,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ opened at $108.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.00. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $112.52.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

