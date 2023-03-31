Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 271 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Belden Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

