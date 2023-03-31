Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 4,698 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

