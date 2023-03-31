Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $416,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

