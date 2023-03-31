Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $79.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

