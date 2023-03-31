Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.08. The stock had a trading volume of 943,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,457. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

