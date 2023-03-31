Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

