Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.31 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.95. 1,102,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,185. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

