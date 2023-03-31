Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

ORCL stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. 4,865,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

