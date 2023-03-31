Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 53,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,538,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,505,572. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

