Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,018 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 19,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 3,690,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

