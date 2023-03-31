Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 160 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 370,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.