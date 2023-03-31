Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 13.4 %

MDNA stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

