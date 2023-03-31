Medicine Man Technologies’ (SHWZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWZ opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

About Medicine Man Technologies

(Get Rating)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

Featured Articles

