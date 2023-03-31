Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of Medpace worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $182.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.65. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.