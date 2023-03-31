MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Update

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,298,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 3,923,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEGEF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEGEF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

