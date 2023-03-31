Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.7% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.06.

Shares of WMT opened at $147.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $398.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

