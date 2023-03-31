Mendel Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.50. 45,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

