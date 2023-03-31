Mendel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,745. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

