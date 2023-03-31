MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00. The company traded as high as $1,320.99 and last traded at $1,314.28, with a volume of 132227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,266.80.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,356.67.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $996.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.