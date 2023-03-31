Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,860 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

