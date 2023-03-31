Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $201.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.34 and a 200-day moving average of $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

