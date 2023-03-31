Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,611 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. The company has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 936.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,333,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

