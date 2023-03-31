Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 161,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $277.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.