Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

