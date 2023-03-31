Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $370.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

