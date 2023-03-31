Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $8,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at $5,424,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

