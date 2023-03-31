Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

