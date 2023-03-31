Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $22.79 million and $834,563.16 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

