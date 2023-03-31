Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $50.12 million and $150,975.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00010374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,139,071 coins and its circulating supply is 17,009,269 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,133,027 with 16,957,196 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.94799493 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $163,447.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

