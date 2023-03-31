MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MetLife by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,036,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 350,627 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.