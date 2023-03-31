M&G (LON:MNG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 247 ($3.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 265 ($3.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 218 ($2.68) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 222.14 ($2.73).

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 189.35 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -288.79, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.95.

M&G Increases Dividend

About M&G

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. M&G’s payout ratio is currently -3,030.30%.

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.