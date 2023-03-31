Michael Doak Sells 2,750 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $99.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,687,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.