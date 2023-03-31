Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.09. 22,844,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,051,386. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.