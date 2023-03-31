Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.65–$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.39.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

