MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Down 5.4%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 209,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 187,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

