Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIST opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 89,915 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

