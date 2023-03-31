Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.76

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Mina has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $670.15 million and approximately $29.88 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,017,694,973 coins and its circulating supply is 876,362,814 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,017,383,212.8400393 with 875,873,594.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.77249918 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $33,155,223.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

