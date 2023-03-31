Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 2,017,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 359,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Down 13.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.02.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts advertising imagery, such as products, signage formats, or videos into pre-existing video content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

