Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 2,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Mission Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

