Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 2,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.54.
Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter.
Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded in July 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.
