Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Shares Up 21.2%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Rating) shares traded up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.
About Mitsubishi HC Capital
Mitsubishi HC Capital, Inc provides finance and leasing services. The company was founded on April 12, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
