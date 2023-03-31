Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after buying an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,473,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $820.00. 469,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,362. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $835.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $761.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $740.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

