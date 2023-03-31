Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.27. The company had a trading volume of 116,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $259.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.26 and its 200-day moving average is $232.72.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.