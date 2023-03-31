Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $5.25 on Friday, reaching $305.88. 264,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,834. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

