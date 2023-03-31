Mizuho Cuts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

