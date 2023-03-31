MOBOX Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a total market cap of $87.53 million and $5.54 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,465,701 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars.

